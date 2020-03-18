6 campus IT asset management tips during COVID-19 outbreak (University Business)

"The rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is forcing many colleges and universities to send staff and faculty home. In the best case scenarios, higher ed leaders are allowing employees to take college equipment off campus property with them, such as a laptop or word-processing software that can be operated offsite with relative ease."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the pandemic continues, IT teams are tasked with unprecedented challenges — supporting entire pools of faculty who may or may not be savvy online instructors and may or may not have their own equipment. This article shares tips to help get through the rest of the semester.