6 Best Practices for Using Student Data for Student Success (EdTech Magazine)

"The 2020 list of EDUCAUSE’s Top 10 IT Issues provides evidence that the higher education IT community is increasingly focused on using technology to better understand students and rethink systems, culture and process to improve student success. This focus is especially critical when it comes to using student data to improve retention and completion rates."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is developing data-driven interventions, you won't want to miss this list of best practices designed to help you account for bias, ensure privacy, and empower students.