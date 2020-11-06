6 areas of campus to make contactless (University Business)

"From apps that place dining orders and mobile devices that open handle-less building doors to intelligent lockers for mailroom package pickup and alternative ways of activating classroom AV, options abound for colleges looking to reduce the need for one-on-one contact and the prevalence of having to touch shared surfaces."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Contactless solutions can help keep campus communities safe by limiting the spread of COVID-19. Read of the top spots technology can help make your campus touch-free and facilitate alternatives to face-to-face interactions.