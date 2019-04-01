5 ways to support the Learner Revolution on campus (eCampus News)

"Work-relevant skills and competencies should be at the center of institutional leaders’ plans as they strive to remain relevant and meet students’ expectations in what is being called the Learner Revolution, according to a new report."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There are a lot of "terms" in this piece—The Platform Facilitator, The Experiential Curator, The Learning Certifier, The Workforce Integrator, and The Specializer—but it's a brilliant way to rethink and reframe the key players in the next era of real-world education. As the author explains, nearly three-quarters of higher-ed students possess at least one non-traditional characteristic, and for these students, isn't it time for a higher ed redesign?