5 ways to strengthen campus IT for students (eCampus News)

"Most students (70 percent) say they prefer mostly or completely face-to-face learning environments, but those preferences are greatly impacted by specific demographic factors."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This article presents some clear recommendations for tech leaders who need to fortify campus IT. Some of these best practices include: optimizing metrics and analytics to gain a greater understanding of student demographics, systematically promote online success tools, train students continually (beyond orientation day), and invest in a rock-solid WiFi.