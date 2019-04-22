5 Ways to Promote Student Success in Online Learning (Campus Technology)

"A new report from Strada Education Network offers key takeaways from last fall's Online Student Success Symposium, a two-day workshop focused on challenges, innovative practices and future opportunities in online learning. Hosted by BYU-Pathway Worldwide and sponsored by Strada, the event convened online learning leaders from higher education as well as organizations that provide student support services, for a series of presentations and conversations on data analytics, curriculum, standards and measurement, and mentoring and coaching."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Lofty goals, for sure, but helpful to see outlined so clearly. We think of the the most important precepts in elevating the online learning experience is to understand the student population—their unique skills and needs.