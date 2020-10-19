5 ways to make online education more effective (eCampus News)

"No one needs reminding that we are in the year 2020, yet we continue to offer higher education in virtually the same manner as we have for millennia. Should we really continue to argue that this is the superior teaching and learning method? What if, instead, we acknowledge that online education is here to stay–and that the charge for higher education professionals is to ensure that this method of instructional delivery is at least equal to traditional face-to-face instruction?"—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online learning has been crucial for higher ed during the era of COVID-19, but it will likely continue to see increased usage when the pandemic is over. The time is now to shore up your solutions, making them more effective for students and more valuable to your institution.