5 ways to improve support for part-time students (eCampus News)

"Although community colleges have started to enroll more economically-disadvantaged students, those students are not graduating at rates comparable to their peers, according to an EAB whitepaper, Reframing the Question of Equity. What’s worse, they drop out and retain debt."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is serious about closing the achievement gap, make sure you are focusing a portion of your efforts to part-time students. Enhancing their access to resources via technology and improving the flexibility of academic planning will help keep them on the path to success.