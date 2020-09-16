Topics

5 Video Security Challenges to Address Before Returning to Campus (Campus Safety)

"The current health crisis has forced video security providers to rethink how surveillance can be integrated to become a pragmatic security solution; one that adapts to an organization’s specific needs and transforms into a state-of-the-art system. While societal reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to change, the need to protect communities, infrastructure and valued assets in disparate locations remains crucial."—Source: Campus Safety

WHY THIS MATTERS:

New cloud-based and open-platform video tools are helping building managers and campus safety stakeholders locate the blindspots in campus security—literally. Check out these new video offerings designed to address COVID-related and evergreen problems, such as overcrowding, smoking in unauthorized zones, and loitering.