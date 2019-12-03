5 tools to create an engaging online course (eCampus News)

"So many faculty have approached me lately and said that they have been asked to teach a hybrid or online course. I love teaching—online, hybrid, in person—and I find that actually I use many of the same tools for each. Here is my list of go-to edtech tools, which are especially useful in the online/hybrid environment."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Keeping online learners engaged is no small task, but this list of digital tools could help instructors deepen connections and keep courses interesting.