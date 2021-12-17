5 Tips for Combining F2F, Asynchronous and Synchronous Instruction (EdTech Magazine)

"During the pandemic, many colleges and universities began offering hybrid flexible (HyFlex) courses. This model allows students to choose among face-to-face (F2F) learning and synchronous and asynchronous online learning formats."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Striking the right balance in hybrid courses, where some students are present in the classroom and others are both synchronously and asynchronously remote, is no small task. As San Francisco State University professor Brian Beatty notes, "It takes intention of design to figure out how I can engage online students as frequently, and hopefully as well, as the face-to-face students so that they don’t feel ignored.”