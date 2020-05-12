5 steps for making online learning sound great (University Business)

"Online distance learning programs and higher ed videoconferencing can squeak by without stunning video or other flashy visuals. But poor audio is likely a dealbreaker for all involved."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As institutions eye the possibility of remote instruction continuing in the fall, it's time to make sure we're making the most of online learning. Don't overlook the importance of audio — it can make or break course delivery. University Business shares tips to make sure it hits all the right notes.