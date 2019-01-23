5 major online-learning challenges—and how to solve them (eCampus News)

"Karen Watts has been teaching adult education classes since 1999. A faculty member at Bellingham Technical College in Washington state, she has taught in both face-to-face and online environments throughout her career. In her online classes, Watts says, she often hears from students who are surprised that the class is 'so hard.'"—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to help students in online courses succeed, don't miss this collection of the major challenges intrinsic to the model and how institutions can focus their efforts to overcome those hurdles.