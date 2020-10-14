5 different college leaders forecast future of higher ed (University Business)

"For many higher education leaders, this unimaginable moment of time – a seismic shift forced by the COVID-19 pandemic – has offered a chance for reflection and a need to look ahead."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The upheaval in higher ed caused by the pandemic has forced institutions to look at the future differently. Will we see 2020 as the end of a chapter or as a necessary jumping off point for next-gen education? This article brings together higher ed leaders to discuss their current challenges and where they see their institutions heading.