4 Ways to Improve Tech Conversations with Your Board of Trustees (EdTech Magazine)

"A tech-savvy board can make the difference between technology-based initiatives that get off the ground and those that don’t — that’s true for higher education as well as any other enterprise. Many universities, however, may not have a board stacked with trustees who are deeply knowledgeable about today’s enterprise technology, much less the emerging technologies of tomorrow."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Connecting with trustees can help make or break higher ed tech initiatives. EdTech Magazines outlines how to appeal to them strategically, showing the ways tech can help the overarching institutional misson.