4 ways to advance academic course catalogs (University Business)

"In an age of highly connected campuses and smart devices, an essential campus document has been one of the last remnants of an earlier time. The academic course catalog, used regularly by every student and advisor to select courses and chart academic pathways, hasn’t changed much over the years—even as the courses and the registration process have been completely transformed by technology."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

An online PDF isn't enough. Your institution's course catalog should take advantage of new technologies to improve access and help students connect with potential classes.