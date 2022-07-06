4 Tips to Create Eye-Catching Displays to Enhance the Shopping Experience

Retailers today are tasked with creating engaging and entertaining shopping, as customers desire more memorable events and experiences. Many retailers have turned to experiential digital signage to provide interactive, dynamic, and eye-catching moments that heighten shoppers’ experiences and ultimately drive an increase in sales. Lighter, smaller, and brighter, laser projectors are adapting and innovating with new technology to meet the demand of elevating retail stores and spaces to better enhance the overall shopping experience and make it more personal, unique, and interactive.

From compact PowerLite solutions with several lens options to the unique spotlight form factor LightScene, Epson offers a range of powerful, flexible digital signage projectors that deliver sharp, true-to-life images for small or large applications. Powered by a virtually maintenance-free, 20,000-hour laser light source with no lamps to replace, Epson’s expansive lineup of projectors for digital signage come with a suite of innovative software tools for content management and remote control, enabling retailers to create engaging, captivating experiences that enhance customer service, improve operational efficiency, deliver impromptu wayfinding, and much more.

“Consumers today seek interactivity that elevates their shopping trips by what they feel, hear, see, smell, and touch,” said Remi Del Mar, product manager, Epson America. “Projected digital signage solutions continue to innovate and offer impressive tools for integrating creativity and adding personalization as more retailers look to evolve the shopping experience for their customers.”

Using Epson projectors, Dallas-based Glass-Media (opens in new tab) helps brands enhance customer experiences by transforming retail environments through proprietary, projection-based illuminations. “In addition to significant improvements in the product development roadmaps from leading OEMs coupled with the plethora of emerging display technologies, we're seeing a rather prompt and exciting shift towards new and improved techniques in content creation, such as anamorphic 3D optical illusions, pixel mapping and holographic animations," explained CEO and founder of Glass-Media Daniel Black.

Following are a few considerations and insights for creating one-of-a-kind experiences with dynamic, eye-catching displays that can elevate a brand, drive customer engagement and increase sales.

4 tips to consider when creating eye-catching displays to enhance the consumer experience