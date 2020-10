"In the coming years, students say using video in education will play a large role in personalized and self-paced learning, along with helping prepare for success in the workforce, according to a new report."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Video is being used more and more as an educational tool, especially when learning happens online. As the usage increases, so do campus expectations around the medium, including more accessibility and better analytics.