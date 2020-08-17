4 Key Blended Learning Engagement Challenges and How to Overcome Them (EdTech Magazine)

"When higher education first made an emergency pivot to remote learning, post-secondary stress hit an all-time high as students, instructors and administrators struggled to embrace entirely online educational frameworks. Though many schools initially planned to restart in-person classes in the fall, ongoing public health concerns have negated any hope for a return to the old normal this year."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many institutions are turning to blended learning to craft strategies that can weather these uncertain times. But engagement can be tricky when online and face-to-face delivery modes combine. EdTech Magazine shares tips to navigate the most common hurdles.