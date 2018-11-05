4 Instructional Design Mistakes You Should Never Make (LearnDash)

"Instructional design is a large field, and there’s a lot to learn. Along the way, it can become easy to feel as though you’ll never be ready to launch because your course will never be good enough. However, the more you hold of on launching your course, the longer it will take you to gather the feedback you need to make it better. It’s unlikely your course will ever be fully finished, but that doesn’t mean it’s not ready to launch."—Source: LearnDash

Yes, instructional design is a complex and multi-facted field, but these pointers from LearnDash offer insight on common pitfalls that you can be avoided as you plan a course, from steering clear of much repetition and content-based non-sequitors to avoiding overloading students and forgetting their perspective.