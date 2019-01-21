4 insights about higher-ed innovation (eCampus News)

"Ninety-one percent of all administrators say innovation is a top strategic or academic priority, but just 40 percent say their institution has a dedicated university innovation budget, according to The State of Innovation in Higher Education: A Survey of Academic Administrators, from The Learning House and the Online Learning Consortium (OLC). The report shares findings from more than 100 U.S. academic administrators and highlights how higher-ed institutions define and employ such innovation."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While a vast majority of institutions prioritize university innovation, they don't always see eye to eye on how to define it. This list of insights from eCampus News can help us all get on the same page.