4 higher-ed IT predictions for 2021 (eCampus News)

"The year 2020 has proven to us all that it can be quite difficult to anticipate how a year, let alone a month, will look for any industry. For the education industry specifically, students of all levels have been drastically affected by COVID-19, resulting in learning opportunities transitioning to mostly online. In fact, 97 percent of students who were already enrolled in college before March 1 of this year have switched to online instruction."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

These uncertain times have shown us all how difficult it can be to make accurate predictions about the future. However, with the rise of virtual solutions, it seems clear that the IT operations will play an increasingly important role in institutional success. This article takes a look at what campus IT teams could find themselves tackling in the coming year.