3 Ways to Elevate Your College’s Cybersecurity Defenses (EdTech Magazine)

"As the threat landscape evolves, higher education institutions must continuously adapt their cybersecurity strategies to target new and expanded risks. That’s been especially true in recent months as colleges shifted to remote learning and operations, a move that dramatically increased the potential attack landscape, highlighted vulnerabilities in users’ at-home IT tools and triggered new types of attacks by hackers."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutional cybersecurity threats are constantly shifting and advancing—this has been especially true in the age of remote learning. As hackers continue to develop attacks targeting higher ed, the time is now to develop solid security strategies.