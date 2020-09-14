3 ways IoT connectivity helps ensure campus safety (eCampus News)

"As schools and higher education institutions across the U.S. prepare to begin their fall semester, those that are offering fully in-person or hybrid experiences have been grappling with how to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As they think about what the fall semester – and beyond – should look like during an ongoing pandemic, technology–including IoT connectivity–has emerged as a potential answer to many of the issues they are facing."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If necessity isn't the mother of invention, it's surely a cousin. We all know how Zoom and soft-codecs are getting the glory as problem solvers during the pandemic, but IoT is shaping to be just as useful. Check out these ways IoT and smarter systems are helping tech teams address social distance tracking, contact tracing, and emergency notifications.