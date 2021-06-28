3 ways assessment data advances student equity (eCampus News)

"As educators, we all know the importance of data in decision-making. We understand how limited, skewed, or biased data–or no data at all–can result in faulty decision-making and regressive actions, be it in our teaching and learning, curricular design, assessments, or administrative responsibilities."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When building equity, assessment data can play a critical role, helping chat pathways that align with student needs. This checklist from eCampus News is designed to help schools tailor their approach to be more holistic and learner-centered.