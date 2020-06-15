3 steps to take before adopting technology that could make facilities ‘healthier’ (University Business)

"Higher ed leaders who want healthy buildings before reopening their campuses during the pandemic have a wealth of technologies to choose from. Many solution providers offer smart building technology that can automatically control the building’s operations to improve air quality, which can lower the chance of infected people transmitting COVID-19. A select few have also created autonomous building solutions that use machine learning to identify whether facilities are ready for occupancy and provide recommendations on how to make them healthier to help drive decision-making."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Healthy campus buildings are an important part of a safe reopening, but don't be too quick to select smart tech for your facilities. University Business walks through three steps schools should take before implementation to make solid decisions.