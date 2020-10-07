3 Reasons to Go Online with New Student Orientations (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As colleges and universities worldwide have adapted to offer primarily remote instruction in 2020, changes to new student orientation programs have been necessary as well. For many institutions, the goal has been to design a fully online or blended orientation experience that encourages the same level of engagement and sense of community as an in-person program."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Inspiring case study from UF in which instructional designers, advisors, and other key stakeholders forged an alliance to reimagine the campus orientation as an online experience. The goals with an online or blended orientation is to warmly welcome students as part of the university family, create a safe and inclusive environment for all, and guarantee student access to pertinent resources.