3 models for enhancing the tech aspects of accessibility (University Business)

"Fifteen years ago, college students with disabilities had to trek to a special lab on campus that offered computers equipped with assistive technology software. Now, such accommodations can often be accessed through cloud-based services using any computer."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From software solutions to physical devices, technology is adding new layers of accessibility for higher ed students with disabilities. Read how disability services and information technology teams can work together to make sure assistive tech is top notch at your institution.