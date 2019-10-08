3 ideas for more flexible course scheduling (University Business)

"Community colleges and four-year institutions are offering more flexible learning schedules to accommodate the needs of today’s college students, who are often working adults. Options include late-start courses, mini-semesters, and block schedules that allow undergrads to enroll in just one class at a time."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of flexibility can go a long way. This is especially true when considering pathways for non-traditional students. New models are being designed to open doors, and technology is playing an important role.