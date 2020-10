"2018 was a bad year for higher education cybersecurity after experts revealed education institutions had the weakest digital protections out of 17 vulnerable industries."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As hackers become more and more savvy, campus IT teams can't rest on their laurels if they want to keep institutional data secure. EdTech Magazine digs into three potential causes for alam — compromised IoT devices, AI-based malware, and the need to constantly monitor cloud security.