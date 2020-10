"Advances in existing tools like artificial intelligence and edge computing are expected to be key focuses for 2019, according to IT analyst group Gartner’s top 10 tech trends for 2019."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to catch the attention of prospective students, innovation is a good place to start. As an added bonus, investing in VR and AI now could help your institution stay nimble as the technologies continue to evolve.