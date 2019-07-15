1.4 million student Social Security numbers found unencrypted in Maryland (EdScoop)

"A recent audit has revealed that the Maryland Department of Education 'inappropriately' stored personal information of more than 1.4 million students and more than 230,000 teachers."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There's so many things wrong with how this data was stored, it's hard to know which part is worse. The plaintext format? The lack of malware protection? The outdated operating systems? It should serve as a reminder for everyone in higher ed to make sure your systems and procedures are up to current standards.