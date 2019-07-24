Topics

10 ways colleges use analytics to increase student success (eCampus News)

"The success of higher education institutions depends on the ability to excel across the student life cycle. Regardless of the type, size, or focus of a college or university, they all strive to attract and enroll high-quality students, retain and graduate students, and maintain strong relationships with alumni."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to shore up student success at your institution? It's time to harness the power of data analytics. From marketing and recruitment to retention and advancement, a little bit of big data can go a long way.