10 Basics that Students Want from the LMS, and How to Help Faculty Implement Them (Campus Technology)

"The Campus Technology Insider podcast explores current trends and issues impacting technology leaders in higher education. Listen in as Executive Editor Rhea Kelly chats with ed tech experts and practitioners about their work, ideas and experiences."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students want specific things from an institution's learning management system, but faculty may need support and training to learn how to tap into LMS features. This podcast episode shares how Ohio State University tackled the issue, starting with a student-created list of LMS guidelines.