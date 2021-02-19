Eric Lamb, VP of publisher solutions at Vistar Media, virtually sat down with Tim Albright to chat about the state of the digital out of home (DOOH) market. In this deep dive, Lamb discusses what makes a programmatic DOOH system, the current trends of the signage market, where things might be headed moving forward, and more.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media was founded in 2012 by leaders in the digital advertising space, who saw the opportunity to bring the intelligence and efficiency of programmatic technology to the impactful medium of out-of-home. Vistar has built a complete end-to-end programmatic ecosystem for digital out-of-home (DOOH). This includes a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and data management platform (DMP), integrated together to enable data-driven, automated, and measurable DOOH transactions. The company has also built core infrastructure software for media owner networks (Cortex), to help ensure they are stable and can smoothly run programmatic campaigns, as well as unique customer experiences.

