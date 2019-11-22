Topics

The Integration Guide to Flat Panel Displays and Mounts 2019

By ()

Get your free copy of The Integration Guide to Flat Panel Displays and Mounts 2019.

SCN Guide to Flat Panel Displays and Mounts 2019

(Image credit: Future)

DOWNLOAD NOW

Flat Panel Displays Are Thriving

AVIXA forecasts video displays to generate $30.4 billion globally in 2019 and $44.2 billion by 2024. The organization’s research also revealed that falling prices and greater interest in video displays for digital signage have caused a surge in direct view LED and flat-panel display deployments.

Product Showcase

Check out the latest flat panel displays from companies like Optoma, Planar, LG, and more. 

At Issue

Experts from industry-leading companies like Sony, Peerless-AV, and Chief discuss the largest growth markets for flat panel displays.       

Download the Integration Guide to Flat Panel Displays and Mounts.