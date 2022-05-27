SCN @ NAB 2022

SCN correspondent and AV Nation host Tim Albright stops by Absen’s booth — and its impressive curved video wall — to speak with company president James Liu about Absen’s history in the LED market and his take on the vibrant virtual production market.

