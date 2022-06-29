Chief's Impact™ Outdoor Kiosk Adds Another Level of Flexibility to the Digital Signage Enclosure Market

Ann Ewoldt, Product Marketing Manager for Chief, talks with AVNetwork about the latest and greatest in digital signage. Chief introduced the TiLED™ LED Video Wall Mounting System earlier this year which is designed to support creative video wall configurations. They're taking it a step further with their new Impact™ Outdoor Kiosk. Ewoldt shares insight into the testing and development process (wind tested up to 120mph!), and the impact these innovations have on digital signage both indoors and outdoors. Listen to the full interview to learn more: