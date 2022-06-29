AV Network InfoComm 2022 Video Report — Matrox Video

AV Network takes you back to Las Vegas as Rich Fregosa speaks with Ron Berty, business development manager for Matrox Video, about the company’s ConvertIP zero-latency AV-over-IP routing and monitoring, the benefits of using open standards, and much more. Watch the full interview:

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a global leader in video technology. Featuring a complete portfolio of best-in-class hardware, software, APIs, and SDKs, Matrox Video enables OEMs, system integrators, value-added channel partners, and end users to push the boundaries of video innovation. Serving the AV/IT, broadcast, and emerging markets for over 45 years, Matrox Video is synonymous with quality, performance, interoperability, and support. Matrox Video’s legal entity is Matrox Graphics Inc., part of the Matrox Group.

