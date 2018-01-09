Topics

Your School Should Not Pursue Online Education for the Money (Inside Higher Ed)

By ()

"Have you been discussing the online learning numbers - Who Is Studying Online (and Where) - with your colleagues? Why should your college or university be in the online learning business? If the answer is 'to make money', then I can guarantee that things will not end well."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, online-only MBAs are significant revenue streams for schools large and small. But to only see the money-making aspects of online ed? It’s not only shortsighted, it can be detrimental. To rethink strategic goals and enrich the discussion, read today’s op-ed. —Eduwire Editors