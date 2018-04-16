World of active learning in higher ed (University Business)

"At the University of Leeds in England, students taking classes in the Roger Stevens Lecture Theatre sit at small, trapezoid-shaped tables on tiered levels, working on group projects on a laptop connected to a video-sharing system."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The rise of active learning requires new kinds of spaces that foster more collaboration and interaction than the lecture halls of the past. Read how institutions are revamping spaces to support new pedagogies. —Eduwire Editors