"Stanford University became the first college to offer free Wi-Fi in its football stadium in 2011. In the years since, scores of others have followed Stanford's lead, primarily in response to demand from students and people attending games, graduations and other events in the stadiums."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read why stadium Wi-Fi scores big points with fans and how connectivity has become a game-changer for facilities that house collegiate athletics and activities. —Eduwire Editors