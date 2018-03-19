Why It Takes a Village to Boost Industry Demand for Short-Term Credentials (The EvoLLLution)

"The national debate is ramping up over the value of short-term credentials, and there’s no doubt that community colleges play a critical role in demonstrating that value. But is it fair to lay the responsibility of generating demand strictly at colleges doorstep? What role do other stakeholders such as employers, students, parents, secondary educators, policy makers, and credential holders play in helping to demonstrate the value of a credential?"—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The popularity of short-term credentials is growing in a big way, but questions still swirl around their perceived value in the working world. How can we confer more marketability to this kind of skill-building? —Eduwire Editors