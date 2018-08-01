When Faculty Design Classrooms of the Future (Campus Technology)

"Indiana University's Mosaic Initiative, a program that supports innovative learning space design, research, and comprehensive support across the institution, regularly brings faculty voices to the design process when creating our active learning classrooms. To give those conversations a formal home, Mosaic recently held the inaugural Mosaic Design Symposium, a day of workshops and brainstorming about the future of IU's learning spaces."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Does your institution prioritize faculty input when designing learning spaces? At Indiana University, instructors play an important role, which ensures classrooms are outfitted with technologies and layouts that will be used to their full potential. —Eduwire Editors