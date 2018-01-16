What is Microlearning: The Education Tactic Stopping Student Burnout Syndrome (EdTech Magazine)

"Got 10 minutes? Then you have time to learn something. Microlearning, or a short burst of learning that lasts from 10 to 15 minutes, isn’t just a new trend you’ll find on teaching blogs. Educators have been doing it for years without labeling it as such. "—Source: EdTech Magazine



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Why is microlearning so effective? This article digs into the ways that learning in short bursts can help increase engagement and retention, especially when capitalizing on the social media tools students already use regularly. —Eduwire Editors