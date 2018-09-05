What Every College Leader Should Know About Blockchain (Inside Higher Ed)

"Blockchain is at the steep end of higher education’s hype cycle. Institutional leaders and pundits alike are intrigued by blockchain’s potential but often know little about the technology beyond its central role in stories about initial coin offerings or Bitcoin University."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, there's an epic amount of buzz around blockchain and its higher ed potential — but what impact could it truly have on academia? From research applications to credentialing, Inside Higher Ed breaks it down. —Eduwire Editors