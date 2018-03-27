We're seeing more virtual classrooms in the arts (ArtsHub)

"The virtual classroom is quickly becoming a staple in education. It's most familiar to us as web tutorials, live webinars, and chat forums, and we’ve also seen online learning experiences rolled out as part of festivals like the Digital Writers’ Festival. But as online learning keeps growing, new technologies are changing the level of interactivity on offer."—Source: ArtsHub

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Thanks to telepresence and other interactive technologies, virtual classrooms offer arts students the unique opportunity to connect with engaging creatives at the tops of their fields who are working on location elsewhere. —Eduwire Editors