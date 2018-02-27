Topics

Volunteers Step in with NMC Horizon Report Alternative (Campus Technology)

"In the wake of the New Media Consortium's bankruptcy and an uncertain future for the organization's "Horizon" reports, a new initiative undertaken by a group of volunteers aims to provide an alternative forum for forecasting the future of technology in education. The "Future of Education & Everything Community" (FOECast) is kicking off this week with a set of activities intended to capture ideas from people worldwide. "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

After the dissolution of the NMC, many of us had questions about the important forecasting work the organization spearheaded in their Horizon Reports, but FOECast, a new volunteer group, is looking to fill in the gaps. —Eduwire Editors