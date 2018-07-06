Video Captioning on the Rise for Both Social Access and Compliance (Campus Technology)

"Captioning in video, while still not the norm, is on the rise. While just 34 percent of respondents to a 2017 survey on the topic said they caption all of their videos, that grew to 36 percent in 2018 — even as the share of organizations that are publishing more than 500 hours of video content annually is growing (up from 17 percent last year to 29 percent this year)."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Really important data here. Campus Technology crunches the numbers and adds context on accessibility and compliance. One of the biggest barriers to captioning is still budget. —Eduwire Editors