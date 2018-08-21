Using VR to Help Students Understand Cultural Differences (Campus Technology)

"In an era ripe with mistrust and fear, it's easy to set empathy aside. But what if we could step into the eyeballs of another person to get his or her point of view from the inside? Could that lead to greater understanding? That's the idea for a project at North Carolina State University that uses virtual reality to help engineering students understand different cultural perspectives."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cultural differences can play a big part in global communications, but they can be difficult to navigate. This VR solution gives students a safe space to explore these differences. —Eduwire Editors